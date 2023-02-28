Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center is bringing in Olympic Silver medalist Kayle Browning for its Aim for Advocacy Trap Shoot, presented by Wayne & Kerri Post/Century 21 Parker & Scroggins, Friday at the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex, 2800 Graham Rd., Jacksonville.
Trap Shoot to raise money for child advocacy
- Elisha Morrison
-
- Updated
Elisha Morrison
Reporter
