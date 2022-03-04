The Saline County Sheriff's office has identified the victim in a crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of Buffington Road and Point View.
Deputies received a report of an accident involving injury.
They observed a gray Ford F-150 truck partially in the roadway and partially in the driveway of a residence. A black motorcycle was under the truck, according to Captain Ron Parsons with the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was identified at Bill James Masoner, 39.
Medical personnel from Pafford Ambulance Service and Turtle Creek Fire Department attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Mason. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Parsons said.
"It appeared the motorcycle attempted to pass the truck at high rate of speed as the truck was turning into a driveway. The motorcycle was unable to stop due to its high speed and struck the truck and slid underneath the truck," Parsons said.