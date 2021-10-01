Detectives with the Saline County Sheriff's Office are looking for a person of Interest in a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 1 in Traskwood.
Rufus McFadden, black male, age 40, lives in the Traskwood area
McFadden's late 1990s model Dodge, extended cab pick-up truck, dark green in color, has been located at Mills Park in Bryant.
He was also seen later driving a Red Chevy short wheel base pickup truck, no further description, plate unknown.
McFadden may have a 4-year old child with him. McFadden is on parole and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information please call
Sgt. Mike Bowden Saline County Sheriff's Office 501-303-5608.