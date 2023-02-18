As he looks at a pair of black and white photos, a 98-year-old Bryant veteran remembers the two men who saved his life more than 70 years ago.
Edsel Smith served in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II and Korea.
He signed up as soon as he turned 18 in February of 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. He said he had always seen a painting of a Marine when he went into town that he admired.
“That was a pretty picture,” Smith said.
Between WWII and Korea, he was in the reserves. His unit in Little Rock was called up to go to Korea.
His words paint a desolate picture of his time in the country. There were almost no buildings and the ones left standing were destroyed.
He also remembers the cold.
“We slept on the ground covered with everything we had,” he said.
He remembers asking an ambulance driver to let him sit with him in an ambulance. The ambulance’s thermometer read 38 degrees below zero.
It was so cold, he said he would bite into his rations and hold them in his mouth to warm them up before he could eat them.
Smith remembers the Battle of Chosin Resevoir. He was in command of 20 men and they were battling the enemy. Many of the men ran out of ammunition.
Smith ran to a truck with ammunition and got a box for his men. He was shot in the leg in the process, but he got the ammunition.
The men were outnumbered.
During that fight, Navy pilots Thomas Hudner and Jesse Brown flew overhead, firing rounds at the enemy and giving Smith and his men the chance to escape. The pair of aviators were flying Vought F4U Corsairs.
Smith credits the two men with saving his life.
Brown was the first black aviator to complete the United State's Navy's basic flight training program. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He was also the first black naval officer killed in the Korean War when the engine of his plain was hit by a bullet while saving Smith and his men. The engine lost oil and crashed. He succumbed to his injuries and the cold.
Hudner flew to check on Brown and also crashed. He spoke to Brown as he died. Brown's last words were asking Hudner to tell his wife he loved her.
Smith said people went after the war to recover the body and the planes, but they were gone. No one knows what became of them.
A Navy frigate, the USS Jesse L. Brown, was named for him.
A book, "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice," was written about the men. A movie, also called "Devotion," was released in 2022, starring Jonathan Majors, as Brown, and Glen Powell, as Hudner.
Hudner was active in the military for another 22 years after the battle.
He received the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman in 1951. In 2017, a naval destroyer was named the USS Thomas Hudner. He died later that year and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
Hudner and Brown flew together as each other's wingmen. At the time, the military had only desegregated two years before the battle.
Smith freely shares his story about the two men who he credits with saving him and his men's lives. While there were injuries, including his own, Smith did not lose a man during the battle.
Smith eventually received a Purple Heart 60 years after the battle.
Smith's wife, Wanda, remembers getting the letter Smith was behind enemy lines and missing. She talked about how long it was before she learned he was rescued.
"People won't know what that was like," she said.
Smith said if he had the chance to speak with Hudner and Brown, he knows he would cry.
He and his family are grateful for them.