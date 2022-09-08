During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Bryant Water and Wastewater Committee approved leak adjustments.
It discussed two adjustments more closely.
Orlando Chavez spoke to the committee to ask for an adjustment on a $906.23 bill. He explained a tree behind his home was hit by lightning so he had a tree service out to work on the tree. He believes the service left his water hose running full blast. It was not until five days later when his neighbors asked about flooding from his backyard that he discovered the hose. He later said he did not see the tree service employees leave it on and it could have been children from his neighborhood.
City Engineer Ted Taylor read the city's ordinance for leak adjustments, specifically the section for extenuating circumstances. It said the committee can make exceptions for things like fire or storm damage the customer could not reasonably isolate on the service side. They cannot be make for negligence, misuse and lack of maintenance.
Public Works Director Tim Fournier said this is technically not a leak.
The committee discussed adjusting only the sewer charge, which would reduce the bill by half and the water department could put Chavez on a payment plan. All the members were in favor of the action.
The other adjustment was for Edgel Danner. The household had a high bill because they were supposed to have an irrigation meter installed, but it was delayed by the city and then by their plumber due to medical reasons. The committee adjusted the sewer portion of the bill.
All other leak adjustment requests were approved.
Blake Doles spoke to the committee. He has property he purchased that does not perk. He wants to tie into the sewer for Old Salem Township, which is maintained by Bryant but outside of Bryant's extra territorial jurisdiction. Old Salem's line runs through his easement. He has permission from the developer.
He told the committee a home across from his is tied to the system.
Taylor clarified there are two homes in the area tied to the system that were done without the city's permission and the city only recently learned of it. They were not paying sewer to the city, but now are being charged.
Taylor is concerned if Doles' request is approved it will set a precedent and others will tie on causing problems for the city. The city does not want to take responsibility for them.
The committee discussed people who have septic systems may decide they want to tie into city sewer and the city would have to let them if a precedent was set.
Taylor said the capacity is limited. This was built for Old Salem Township.
Taylor explained this arrangement where the city maintains the system even though it is out-of-city jurisdiction occurred before he and Fournier were in their roles. It is the only arrangement of its kind with the city.
The committee decided to refer the issue to Bryant City Attorney Ashley Clancy.
Fournier gave an update on the beta test his department is doing to eventually replace the current water meter company.
Next week, he plans to send out a survey to those participating in the beta test who have a customer portal to get feedback. He plans to compile the information and bring it to the October meeting.
Taylor said the city is looking to develop the scope of the South Plain Hydraulic Gradient before moving to design so they are working with a contractor to create a model of the current gradient. They will test water flow through hydrants to ensure the model is accurate. Taylor said it may be two or three months before the model is ready and he hopes to move on to the next steps by the start of the new year.
The committee heard:
• an update on the CAO status.
• an update on the Saline Regional Public Water Authority.
• an update on the Tyler User Interface.
• an update on the Mueller system.
Committee Member Jack Mosley said this was his last committee meeting. He has been appointed to fill the City Council position left by Brenda Miller. He was sworn in at the most recent council meeting.
He told the members he was pleased to work with them.
Mayor Allen Scott will appoint his replacement.
All meetings are open to the public. They can be viewed through the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.