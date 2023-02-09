The Bryant Water and Wastewater Committee heard an update on the Metron water meter upgrade on Tuesday.
Region Sales Manager for Metron, John Kristjanson, gave the update.
"The install is going great so far," he said.
Of the 9,000 meters going in, 956 had been installed as of the meeting. They are working to integrate the meters with the city's billing software.
There are about 20 that are not reporting like they should. He has gone out and looked at some. He had seen two main issues that need to be address.
One was underwater due to rain so the antenna could not report. He said they can get risers for those to prevent that in the future.
Another issue is meters with metal lids that do not have the correct antenna. They can change them out for the right antenna.
Overall, he is pleased with how its going. His goal is to have 100 percent of meters reporting.
He talked about Metron's online portal, which would give users access to see their data and would be able to quickly see if they have a leak or the meter is not reporting to get the issue resolved.
Public Works Director Tim Fournier said they plan to begin educating users on the portal once most of the new meters are installed. People can call the water department if they need help with the portal.
Fournier said the portal is easy. Metron also has YouTube video tutorials.
Kristjanson said Metron will provide all the support needed.
Fournier moved on to discuss the Master Plan Update. He said they have talked to engineers. They want to use both Crist Engineering and Hawkins-Weir Engineers. He thinks this will give the city a better plan moving forward and get a "fresh set of eyes" on the city's needs. He also said it would be a check and balance.
The total cost would be $380,000, but Fournier said it would be worth the investment. He said there are more than $15 million in projects the city knows of that need to be done.
City Engineer Ted Taylor said the Master Plan needs to focus on growth and areas that need to be rebuilt.
"It is getting to the point we are going to have to start telling developers to slow down," Taylor said. "We don't want to do that."
They plan to pursue grants to pay for needed projects.
The last plan was done in 2008. Master Plans are supposed to be done every 10 years.
This plan would cover five years, 10 years and 20 years.
Fournier plans to get the Master Plan on the agenda for the next City Council meeting for discussion.
The committee voted to recommend to the council to move forward.
Taylor discussed revision for water and sewer line specifications. He said they have been working on revisions for a few years. The current specifications are out of day. He talked about materials that are permitted in the specifications that should never have been allowed and materials not in the specifications that have become available.
They also want to clarify low pressure grinder pumps will be considered on a lot by lot basis, not for a whole subdivision.
He wants to bring the planning to the committee, hold a workshop, take it to the city council and hold another workshop.
Taylor said the Saline Regional Public Water Authority thought it would have its draft permit by its last meeting, but it has been delayed. They expect it to be issued soon. Then the project can move forward.
Fournier talked about a section of pipes off of Robinwood that Public Works had to work on, but is in need of a major overhaul due to rotting out. He thinks it will be an emergency soon. He said there are holes along the pipe.
Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.