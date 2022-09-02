Thursday, a Benton resident, Airman First Class Jaden Ashalintubbi was welcomed home following a deployment for a year and a half in Aviano, Italy.
As the family traveled, they saw that along Interstate 30, Everett Infiniti and Everett Buick GMC employees had changed their signs to welcome home the airman.
Shortly after his departure, his mother Brittany Taylor, had his youngest sibling, Knox Taylor, 1.
"He has a brother he has never even met," she said, adding he has seen his brother via daily video calls.
Prior to Ashalintubbi’s arrival, Taylor said she is feeling many emotions such as excitement and happiness. She has never been apart from him for this long.
He will be home for 24 days, during which he plans to catch a few Razorback home games.
He also loves to fish, so his mother said he and his father, Matt Taylor, have plans to do a lot of fishing.
Ashalintubbi is 21 years old and graduated from Benton High School in 2019. He went to the University of Central Arkansas for a semester before joining the U.S. Air Force.
"I am so proud of him," Taylor said.
Along with Knox, Ashalintubbi's siblings are Gage Ashalintubbi, 18, who just started college at the University of Arkansas, and Hayley Taylor, 21.
She said he has climbed the ladder in the military. He is an instructor and begin training for a higher position. She feels he has thrived in the military.
While deployed, Ashalintubbi has gotten to see Venice, Rome, Florence, Poland and Amsterdam.
Taylor and their family had planned to visit him in Italy in January but a spike in COVID-19 caused the country to close to non-business travelers. Instead, she has had to wait for him to come home.
Taylor has friends who work for the Everett Dealerships. She owns Discount Auto Glass and has worked with Everett Dealerships. They get their vehicles from Everett.
Her family is close to Shane Pigue, who works for Everett Chevrolet. Taylor considers Pigue to be Ashalintubbi's mentor.
She asked about renting one of the business’s billboards to welcome her son home. Pigue spoke with Chad Hendrix, one of the Everett owners. Hendrix wanted to make the welcome signs happen.
Pigue said when Ashalintubbi's family moved to the area he met them and was his coach for many years. Ashalintubbi pitched when the Benton Panthers 14U team won the USSA World Series in 2016.
"He is my favorite kid I have ever coached," Pigue said. "He is a great kid."
Ashalintubbi is friends with Pigue's sons, who will be going to the Razorback game together.
Taylor is grateful for her family and friends who have supported Ashalintubbi while he has been deployed.
"I want to thank Everett for doing this for us and making him feel special and Saline County for their support," Taylor said.
Family and friends surprised Ashalintubbi at the airport to welcome him home. There is a celebration for family and friends planned for Labor Day.