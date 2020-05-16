UAMS

LITTLE ROCK – Degrees and certificates were conferred to 914 graduates of the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences’ five colleges and graduate school this weekend, including many Saline County residents. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no commencement ceremony was held.

Degrees were awarded to 165 in the College of Medicine, 255 in the College of Nursing, 112 in the College of Pharmacy, 67 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, 257 in the College of Health Professions and 58 in the Graduate School.

Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy, doctor of medicine, doctor of pharmacy, doctor of nursing practice, master of science, master of nursing science, bachelor of science in nursing, master of public health, doctor of public health, master of health administration, postbaccalaureate certificate in public health and a variety of degrees in allied health disciplines including certificates, associate and bachelor of science degrees, postbaccalaureate certificates, master of communication sciences and disorders, master of genetic counseling, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy.

The following are Saline County graduates of the five UAMS colleges who authorized the release of their name and hometown. Graduates are divided by college and hometown unless otherwise noted.

 

UAMS College of Medicine

 

The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree:

 

Bauxite

Matthew Steele

 

Benton

Jordan Fletcher

Brian Rhea

Emily Weldon

 

Bryant

Aaron Moulton

 

Hensley

Rebekah Thompson

 

UAMS College of Nursing

 

The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.), a Master of Science in Nursing (M.N.Sc.) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) degree:

Bauxite

Bryan Flores

 

Benton

Laura Barganier

Victoria Carey

Lindsay Carlisle

Megan Cole

Christin Pierce

Natalie Quinn

Kayley Smith

Melissa Tillman

Lila Zeno

 

Bryant

Kayla Boardman

Katherine Dunigan

Leslie Henry

Jessaca Hope

Anne Orewa

Rachel Raney

Aspen Reynolds

Lexi Summers

 

East End

Jesse Hartwick

 

Haskell

Jacob Nash

 

UAMS College of Health Professions

 

The following graduates are listed by degree program:

Associate of Science in Surgical Technology

Stephanie Parins – Bryant

Sarah Richey – Bauxite

 

Bachelor of Science in Cardio Respiratory Care

Cameron Alarcon – Benton

 

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Bailey Balisterri – Benton

Hadley Balisterri – Bryant

Hannah Branch – Benton

 

Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Amy Arthur – Bauxite

 

Bachelor of Science in Health Information Administration

Michelle Holloway – Alexander

 

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

Amber Treat – Bryant

 

Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Science

Ashley Brown – Bryant

Kattelyn Smith – Benton

 

Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences

Roni Chumley – Benton

Alyssa King – Benton

Samantha Yates – Benton

 

Postbaccalaureate Certificate in Dietetics and Nutrition

Katherine Ross – Benton

 

Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders

Morgan Davis – East End

Morgan Jenkins – Benton

Li Xin-Smith – Bryant

 

Doctor of Audiology

Kristyn Wethington – Bryant

Olivia Meadors – Benton

 

UAMS College of Pharmacy

 

The following graduates received their Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree:

 

Benton

Emily Morgan

 

Bryant

Hannah Page

Katlin Wood

 

UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health

 

The following graduates are listed by degree program:

Postbaccalaureate Certificate in Public Health

Aaryn Murdock – Bryant

 

Master of Public Health

Kylie Chisum – Bauxite

Jordan Fletcher – Benton

Rebecca Stallmann – Bryant

UAMS is the state’s only health sciences university, with colleges of Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Professions and Public Health; a graduate school; hospital; a main campus in Little Rock; a Northwest Arkansas regional campus in Fayetteville; a statewide network of regional campuses; and seven institutes: the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Jackson T. Stephens Spine & Neurosciences Institute, Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute, Psychiatric Research Institute, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, Translational Research Institute and Institute for Digital Health & Innovation. 

UAMS includes UAMS Health, a statewide health system that encompasses all of UAMS’ clinical enterprise including its hospital, regional clinics and clinics it operates or staffs in cooperation with other providers. 

UAMS is the only adult Level 1 trauma center in the state. 

U.S. News & World Report named UAMS Medical Center the state’s Best Hospital; ranked its ear, nose and throat program among the top 50 nationwide; and named six areas as high performing — cancer, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery. UAMS has 2,727 students, 870 medical residents and five dental residents. It is the state’s largest public employer with more than 10,000 employees, including 1,200 physicians who provide care to patients at UAMS, its regional campuses, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the VA Medical Center and Baptist Health. Visit www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

