LITTLE ROCK – Degrees and certificates were conferred to 914 graduates of the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences’ five colleges and graduate school this weekend, including many Saline County residents. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no commencement ceremony was held.
Degrees were awarded to 165 in the College of Medicine, 255 in the College of Nursing, 112 in the College of Pharmacy, 67 in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, 257 in the College of Health Professions and 58 in the Graduate School.
Degrees and certificates conferred include the doctor of philosophy, doctor of medicine, doctor of pharmacy, doctor of nursing practice, master of science, master of nursing science, bachelor of science in nursing, master of public health, doctor of public health, master of health administration, postbaccalaureate certificate in public health and a variety of degrees in allied health disciplines including certificates, associate and bachelor of science degrees, postbaccalaureate certificates, master of communication sciences and disorders, master of genetic counseling, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of audiology and doctor of physical therapy.
The following are Saline County graduates of the five UAMS colleges who authorized the release of their name and hometown. Graduates are divided by college and hometown unless otherwise noted.
UAMS College of Medicine
The following graduates received their Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree:
Bauxite
Matthew Steele
Benton
Jordan Fletcher
Brian Rhea
Emily Weldon
Bryant
Aaron Moulton
Hensley
Rebekah Thompson
UAMS College of Nursing
The following graduates received either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.), a Master of Science in Nursing (M.N.Sc.) or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) degree:
Bauxite
Bryan Flores
Benton
Laura Barganier
Victoria Carey
Lindsay Carlisle
Megan Cole
Christin Pierce
Natalie Quinn
Kayley Smith
Melissa Tillman
Lila Zeno
Bryant
Kayla Boardman
Katherine Dunigan
Leslie Henry
Jessaca Hope
Anne Orewa
Rachel Raney
Aspen Reynolds
Lexi Summers
East End
Jesse Hartwick
Haskell
Jacob Nash
UAMS College of Health Professions
The following graduates are listed by degree program:
Associate of Science in Surgical Technology
Stephanie Parins – Bryant
Sarah Richey – Bauxite
Bachelor of Science in Cardio Respiratory Care
Cameron Alarcon – Benton
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene
Bailey Balisterri – Benton
Hadley Balisterri – Bryant
Hannah Branch – Benton
Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Amy Arthur – Bauxite
Bachelor of Science in Health Information Administration
Michelle Holloway – Alexander
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Amber Treat – Bryant
Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Imaging Science
Ashley Brown – Bryant
Kattelyn Smith – Benton
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Imaging Sciences
Roni Chumley – Benton
Alyssa King – Benton
Samantha Yates – Benton
Postbaccalaureate Certificate in Dietetics and Nutrition
Katherine Ross – Benton
Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders
Morgan Davis – East End
Morgan Jenkins – Benton
Li Xin-Smith – Bryant
Doctor of Audiology
Kristyn Wethington – Bryant
Olivia Meadors – Benton
UAMS College of Pharmacy
The following graduates received their Doctorate of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree:
Benton
Emily Morgan
Bryant
Hannah Page
Katlin Wood
UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health
The following graduates are listed by degree program:
Postbaccalaureate Certificate in Public Health
Aaryn Murdock – Bryant
Master of Public Health
Kylie Chisum – Bauxite
Jordan Fletcher – Benton
Rebecca Stallmann – Bryant
