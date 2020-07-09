Bill Sadler, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, confirmed to The Saline Courier today that a two-vehicle accident involving a logging truck Wednesday in Saline County killed one person.
The accident occurred on Highway 5 South toward Hot Springs Village and caused major delays in traffic for hours as crews worked to clear the area.
Sadler said the person who perished in the accident was not the driver of the logging truck.
Identity, nor anything else about the deceased has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
The Saline Courier will report more information as it becomes available.