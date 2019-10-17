Longhills Golf Course will hold the second annual Special Olympics Charity Golf Tournament Oct. 27.
Registration and lunch begins at noon and the shotgun start for the four-person scramble will be at 1 p.m.
It is presented by the VFW Post 2256 and Grand Old Lady's Catering.
According to Longhills Manager Greg Prewitt, it is Longhills' annual charity tournament. He wanted to work with Special Olympics of Arkansas because it has been part of his family his entire life. His mother is the area director for area 10 and his sister, Jennifer Grantham, is the director of field services and initiatives and volunteers.
Longhills has hosted Special Olympics' unified tournament for its athletes.
Teams will be able to purchase packages for $20 that includes one mulligan per player and one shot from the ladies tee.
There will be four hole-in-one prize opportunities during the event.
There will be two flights with first- and second place awarded in each.
Grantham said Special Olympics provides competitions to its athletes for free because fundraisers like this one. She added these events help provide the sports programs for the athletes.
According to Grantham, Arkansas has 15,000 Special Olympics athletes. She feels it is important to the community to have its support for them.
Local athletes will be at the event. Teams who would like to include a local athlete can can have one join.
The cost for the tournament is $300 per team and $75 for an individual.
To sign up, email proshop@longhillsgolf.com or call 501-316-3000.