Jimmy Edward Lester Sr, has been a carrier with The Saline Courier for more than 30 years. As the paper moves into a new era with same-day mail delivery, the Courier staff would like to express their appreciation to carriers who have been longtime members of the team.
Lester started delivering papers in the 90s when his son was originally going to start delivering papers but opted to further his education.
“My son got me into the job, I was originally driving a semi-truck,” said Lester.
Lester had back surgery before starting the job and needed a job that wasn’t so intense on his back.
The first route he ever drove was in Sardis. Lester has delivered papers all over Saline County from Sardis to Salem Roadd, to Hurricane Estates. Many times driving more than 100 miles a day.
Lester says the thing he will miss the most is the people.
“I love the people around here, the customers and the workers, they treat you like family,” he said.
Over the years as the Courier has staff has changed, Lester has seen it all from working under multiple publishers, editors and circulation managers.
“All of them, pretty much, have been my friends,” he added.
Lester has been on his current route in Salem Road for over 20 years and said he knows all of his customers personally.
Not only has Lester seen it all as far as co-workers, but he has also seen it all on his routes.
“I’ve seen cows running up the highway at the break of dawn, I’ve seen goats, horses and humans,” said Lester.
He added that he once saw a herd of horses running down the middle of the road on Samples Road.
Lester said some of the memories he cherishes are helping customers in times of need. He said he’s helped them up hills on snowy days, for example.
“You have got to do what you’ve to go to do,” said Lester.
Lester said some of his co-workers that stood out to him over the years were Linda Dollar, Glenn Waits, Sylvia Watson and James Aspen.
“Linda always helped out whenever she could,” he added.
Lester also said that when he arrived at The Courier, Watson told him he would last six months.
“Sylvia Watson and I got real close. When I was first hired, she gave me six months. Well, this has been the longest six months of my life,” Lester said as he chuckled.
Lester said he wasn’t what his plans are now that his time with The Courier is coming to an end. He is considering retirement, but he will spend a lot of time fishing.
“I think a man can conquer a lot of things by going fishing and getting some clarity for his mind,” said Lester.
He’s also excited for football season and ready to call the Hogs.
Lester’s son delivered on the education he chased and how has a masters in economics.
To his customers and co-workers, Lester hates to say goodbye.
“I hate saying goodbyes, but thanks for the years of delivering the paper. It’s been a pleasure,” he said.