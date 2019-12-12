A longtime Saline County doctor Joseph Martindale, 88, of Benton, died Wednesday.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Martindale.
He is survived by two sons: Dr. Joseph Leon Martindale, Jr. of Boulder, Colorado and Dr. Mark Alan Martindale (Cindy) of Benton, Arkansas; one daughter, Suzanne Marie Martindale of Springfield, Missouri and six grandchildren.
A funeral service has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church of Benton. Bro. Rick Grant. Interment with military honors will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander.
A visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Selph Hall at the church.
A feature obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.