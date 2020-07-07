Following a precautionary closing due to COVID-19 exposure, a popular Benton eatery has reopened to the community.
Lost Pizza Co. welcomed back locals today.
"We will be reopening our doors (today)," a post read on the business' social media. "All confirmed tests have come back negative for our employees! We are all ready to get back to work and serve our customers the best pizza in Saline County! We appreciate all the prayers and comments! We are working hard today prepping fresh dough, sauces and all your favorite menu items. Big thank you to CTS for sanitizing our restaurant."
The restaurant closed July 1 after reporting that an employee tested positive for the illness.
As of 10 a.m., COVID-19 cases in Saline County have reached 359 confirmed with 116 remaining active. More than 240 have recovered locally and deaths remain at two.
Across the state, More than 24,200 have tested positive for COVID-19 with 6,127 remaining active. Deaths rose by five Monday, now currently at 292 since the start of the pandemic.