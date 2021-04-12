On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 57 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 260,579. Active cases dropped by 51 to 1,121.
Probable cases rose by 12 to 71,643. The number of probable active cases fell by 42 to 519.
Confirmed deaths increased by three to 4,514 and probable deaths went up by one to 1,151.
Hospitalizations decreased by seven to 156 with 17 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 1,494 PCR tests and 93 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 18, Washington with 11 and Pulaski with 10.
Saline County has had 11,758 cumulative cases — 8,719 confirmed and 3,039 probable. Active cases are at 30 — 19 confirmed and 11 probable. There have been 11,559 recoveries — 8,558 confirmed and 3,001 probable. The county has had 166 deaths — 140 conformed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 31,261,993 cases with 562,501 deaths.
The state has received 2,038,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and given 1,403,876 or 68.9 percent.
There have been 357,528 people partially immunized and 547,037 fully immunized.