For today, the number of new cases of COVID-19 were low, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported during his daily briefing.
Saturday saw 547 new cases, Sunday had 375 and today had 320, bringing the cumulative total to 56,894 with 5,509 active and 50,689 recovered.
Hospitalizations dropped by 34 to 466 with 106 on ventilators. Deaths rose by nine to 696.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 46, Faulkner with 36 and Poinsett with 23.
Saline County has had 1,375 cases with 210 currently active, 1,155 recovered and 10 deaths.
Across the country, there have been 5,723,181 cases with 1,997,782 recoveries and 176,991 deaths.
Leading up to the briefing, the state received results for 4,629 tests. There have been 140,065 results confirmed for the month of August.
Hutchinson thanked the community for working to reduce cases before school started today.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said schools are doing well so far.
Secretary of Health Jose Romero wanted people to remember an asymptomatic person can spread the virus.
He encouraged people to be tested.
UAMS Director of Transfusion Medicine Dr. Tina Ipe spoke about the importance of convalescent plasma for treating the virus. She said it is Arkansans helping Arkansans by those who have recovered donating plasma.
More information about today's briefing will be in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.