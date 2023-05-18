Saline County may reduce its support for the local Humane Society due to a decrease in the county’s volunteer tax receipts.
At the Quorum Court meeting on Monday night, Ann Sanders of the Saline County Humane Society addressed the justices of the peace for an update on the situation.
“We normally get a check in April, it’s May,” said Sanders.
Sanders said she met with County Judge Matt Brumley in April and he explained to her that since the revenues from a voluntary tax have come in lower than expected, they aren’t sure how much assistance the county can provide.
Sanders asked the court if she could get an idea of what funding the Humane Society will receive, if any.
“I just wanted to get some kind of idea if it’s like going to be zero or something,” Sanders asked the court.
The Saline County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization and the only of its kind in the county.
The organization is funded 100 percent by donations, according to Ann Sanders with the Saline County Humane Society.
It is the only humane society in Saline County and is a private nonprofit that provided 4,623 surgeries in 2022.
The Humane Society averages around 5,000 surgeries a year.
Since 2014, the Saline County Humane Society received assistance from the county government to provide free spay and neuter clinics for the pets of Saline County residents. Sanders said last year the clinic received $25,000 in April and another $25,000 in November to help purchase the supplies required for the clinics.
The Humane Society has not received any money from the county this year. Sanders said that starting in 2013, they had a yearly agreement with the county to receive a small amount of money to help with funding.
However, Sanders said that the most recent version of the agreement had some changes. Previously the agreement stated that the county would help purchase supplies for the clinics.
The most recent agreement states that the Quorum Court simply may appropriate funds to the Humane Society for animal control purposes. Sanders said this means the county will provide funds on an as-needed basis if the funds are available.
This year those funds may not come as normally expected. Brumley said the JPs will discuss the issue at a committee meeting in June, but that the gist of the situation is that the revenues of the county’s volunteer tax is not going to allow the county to continue assisting the Saline County Humane Society unless the revenues increase.
Volunteer taxes are on annual tax statements and are not mandatory. Saline County has three volunteer taxes, one of which is is the County Animal Care and Control.
In a statement to the Courier, Brumley specified that in 2022, the county collected $72,174.37 from the voluntary tax and $100,233.02 in 2013.
“Collections on this voluntary tax are in fact down,” said Brumley. “While our collections have continued to go down, our expenses have continued to increase. We will need to work together to optimize, strengthen and broaden our resources. The Saline County Humane Society and animal control are extremely important to us and our citizens. We will have a more in depth discussion on this matter during our June 2023 Finance Committee Meeting on June 5.”
The ordinance creating the volunteer tax was incorporated into law in 2014 under County Judge Lanny Fite. According to the ordinance, the optional tax is on personal property tax statements
“We’re going to have to discuss it in committee,” said Brumley.
Brumley agreed this is a real issue and said that the volunteer tax is on a downward trajectory.
“We may need to promote that tax and see how that does, but we are going to have to get together to discuss what’s going to happen,” said Brumley.
Brumley said the county will satisfy the agreement they have with the Humane Society but he’s unsure of how it will play out long term.
The Saline County government does not have its animal control department, the City of Benton does, however.
Justice of the Peace Jim Whitley said that before he was elected to the quorum court, the county had an issue with stray animals.
“Because we implemented the voluntary tax to deal with these issues, we have seen that substantially decreased. We need to see that continue, we don’t see the problems we used to have with animals in the county,” said Whitley.
Whitley asked the residents of Saline County, if they can afford it, to contribute to the volunteer tax.