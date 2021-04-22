The Arkansas Department of Health reported 108 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative total to 261,910. Active confirmed cases went down by three to 1,327.
Probable cases rose by 53 to 72,312. The number of probable active cases fell by 17 to 596.
Confirmed deaths went up by three to 4,535. There were no new probable deaths.
Hospitalizations decreased by four to 171 with 22 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 4,672 PCR tests and 965 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 22, Benton with 13 and Craighead and Faulkner with 9.
Saline County has had 11,814 cumulative cases — 8,755 confirmed and 3,059 probable. Active cases are at 47 — 32 confirmed and 15 probable. There have been 11,598 recoveries — 8,581 confirmed and 3,017 probable. The county has had 166 — 140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 31,915,280 with 570,147 deaths.
The state has received 2,386,820 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and given 1,599,699 or 67 percent.
So far, 323,947 people have been partially immunized and 664,608 are fully immunized.