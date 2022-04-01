A Little Rock Police Department detective was arrested Thursday by deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office on charges of domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a LRPD release.
"The Little Rock Police Department was made aware of the arrest and started an internal investigation of the employee," according to the release.
The Little Rock detective, who has been with the LRPD since 2017, has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.
The name of the detective is not being disclosed "due to their position being in an undercover capacity with LRPD," according to the department.