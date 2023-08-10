A spokesman for the Latin-American civil rights organization LULAC describes the death of a New Mexico man on I-30 following his interaction with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office a civil rights violation.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, 44 years I’ve been on civil rights work, this is one of the most egregious cases we’ve ever seen,” said David Cruz, communications director of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the largest and oldest Hispanic and Latin-American civil rights organization in the United States.
LULAC has hosted several press conferences about the death of Daniel Barajas, 38, in Saline County on Jan. 15, 2022.
Barajas was struck by three vehicles while walking near Interstate 30 in Saline County after sheriff’s deputies ruled him unable to drive his vehicle.
The family of Barajas recently filed a lawsuit in a New Mexico Federal Court which names several Saline County officials as defendants in the death of Barajas.
The lawsuit claims Barajas’ suffered a wrongful death and that his civil rights were violated by Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as well as alleging excessive force used by officers.
Despite police reports alleging Barajas was unable to drive to his mental state, the court documents state that the results of medical evaluations contradict the roadside observations from the officers. The EMT’s found Barajas to be coherent of and aware of his surroundings and the ongoing situation.
While the examination took place within the ambulance at approximately 5:34 a.m., deputies assigned to the case conducted a thorough search of Barajas's SUV. The search yielded no evidence of drugs, weapons, or contraband.
Court documents state that Barajas himself communicated to the EMTs that he felt "nothing wrong with him." He acknowledged previous experiences with hallucinations when consuming alcohol but clarified that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has stated it will not release a comment or statement on this story as the litigation is ongoing.
According to Cruz, who has an extensive background as a network journalist and commentator in America, court documents, Saline County deputies suspected Barajas of being a drug dealer and called other agencies in an attempt to find damaging information on Barajas.
Barajas was passing through Saline County en route to Dallas to see his newborn nephews, according to his family.
After his death, Barajas’ sister, Xexillia, received a phone call from an SCSO deputy on Jan. 15 “in which he provided vague facts about the accident before probing her for background information on Barajas. The deputy told Xexilia that contact between Daniel and the offers the morning he died began as a ‘wellness check’ on Daniel’s car.”
The court documents and Cruz state that the SCSO deputy began to ask Xexilia questions about her brother's “drug trafficking history” even though the deputy had no basis to conclude Barajas was a drug trafficker nor evidence of any drug trafficking history.
“The SCSO deputy tried to make Daniel (Barajas) look suspicious or untruthful, telling Xexillia that her cellphone Illinois area code was inconsistent with Daniel’s statement that his family lived in Texas,” the court documents state.
Cruz described these actions by the Saline County Sheriff’s deputies as “one of the worst cases of intimidation we have ever seen against a Latino family.”
“Here’s what we want to do, I am willing to go to Saline County, I am willing to sit down the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, any law enforcement agency and see if there is anything we have missed up to this point,” said Cruz.
After Barajas’ death, no one was able to recover his wallet, drivers license or the money he had with him. However, as the court documents reveal several hours after Barajas’ death, a review of his January 2022 bank statement reflects a $32.35 purchase made at Flying Burger and Seafood Restaurant subsequent to his death that morning.
“None of his money, personal possessions, all of it is gone. These are the kinds of things that are so glaring and simply can’t ignore,” said Cruz.