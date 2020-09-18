Saline Memorial Health Systems will hold a Suicide Prevention Luminary Drive-By Event from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the hospital.
"We just wanted to be able to find a way to remember those who lost their battle with suicide," Lisa Sheppard, director of Saline Memorial's Behavioral Health Unit, said.
September is Suicide Awareness Month. Sheppard said suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
This is the first Suicide Prevention Luminary event Saline Memorial has held.
Sheppard said the efforts have really focused on education and how people, especially healthcare workers, can be a light to those who are struggling.
The names of those being honored will be on the bags that will line the sidewalk in front of the hospital. There will be a section to honor the 22 lives lost to suicide so far in 2020.
Sheppard believes it is a good way for have lost a loved one to honor them.
Those who would like to honor a loved one lost to suicide can visit www.salinememorial.org/suicideprevention. There is a link on the event page on Facebook. They only ask for the name of the person being honored and the name of the person submitting the name.
In the first day the form has been online, 15 people have submitted names. Many more are expected.
Sheppard wants the community to know the Saline Memorial supports them and can provide support for those in crisis and those helping others through a crisis.
Those needing immediate help can call the National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255. They can also text home to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.
"We are using this as an opportunity to educate and teach others how to talk about suicide awareness," Sheppard said.