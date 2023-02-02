The ribbon cutting for the Lyle Park Re-Grand Opening will occur on Thursday, February 9 at 10 a.m. at Lyle Park, 26 Rivercrest Circle.
Lyle Park was closed down in June 2022 for renovations. Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Benton, Stephanie Jones, said the department had plans to renovate the park before 2020, but due to the pandemic, they were slowed down significantly.
Jones said the main improvements to the park include a new viewing area directly on the Saline River with an accessible ramp.
“This will give our residents and guests and opportunity to enjoy the beauty that the Saline River has to offer,” said Jones.
The entire park will be opened on February 9, including the boat ramp which provides access to the Saline River.
Jones said the city and the department are excited about the improvements to the area, especially its access for those with disabilities.
“With the addition of the ramp, it will allow those with mobility challenges to be right on the river,” she added.
The renovations were funded through the Parks Departments' .25 cent fiscal budget.
Mayor Tom Farmer is excited for the public to get to see the new renovations of the park.
“The parks department along with McClelland Engineering has done an outstanding job with the beginning of the renovations of Lyle Park. I know we have many citizens that utilize the park by canoeing, kayaking and just enjoying the beautiful Saline River. We hope they will continue to enjoy the benefits of having a river in our town,” said Farmer.
The ribbon cutting is open to the public. Benton Parks and Recreation will provide coffee to attendees that morning. They will also have additional information to share about the upcoming Saline River Canoe Race and Family Festival.
This is just the start of the Benton Parks Departments' plans for the Saline River. Jones said the department has received $50,000 grand in funding to complete a natural surface trail along the Saline River. This trail would eventually connect to Cherry Demuth, which was donated to the department by Arkansas Game and Fish in 2022.
“Not only will you be able to float, canoe or kayak along the Blueway Trail, but you will also now be able to walk, or bike and enjoy the views of the Saline River,” said Jones.
Jones thanked Benton leaders for their leadership and work in helping Parks get the project completed.
“We are thankful for the leadership and support of Mayor Farmer and the City of Benton Council members. They understand the importance of outdoor recreation and the value it brings to the community,” she said.