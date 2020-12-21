A Mabelvale man is facing multiple rape charges in relation to incidents allegedly taking place from 2011 to 2020.
According to court documents, Walter Gregory Grant, 59, has been charged with three counts of rape, a class Y felony. The victim in the case is younger than 14.
An interview with the victim was conducted at the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center in November based on allegations of a sex crime provided to a school resource officer.
When asked why she was at the center, the victim told interviewers that she was there because Grant had been raping her and gave her “stuff” not to tell.
The victim told interviewers that the last time Grant had assaulted her was 10 days before the interview. After telling Grant “no” to his request to go into the bathroom together, Grant later walked in on her while she was using the restroom. As she tried to pull her pants back up, Grant lifted her on to the bathroom counter and removed both her clothes and his clothes.
The victim told investigators that she felt “defeated” and “tired.” Stating that she told Grant to stop because he was hurting her, Grant continued to assault her despite her crying and the fact that she had tears in her eyes.
Telling investigators that similar events had happened two other times, the victim stated that Grant made inappropriate comments to her since she had “matured.” She also said that their were other incidents of sexual abuse such as oral sex and digital penetration by Grant beginning when she was 5 or 6 years old.
She also told investigators that she “didn’t like” and “didn’t want” Grant having sex with her and tried to avoid his advances. He would often attempt to bribe her with gifts such as candy, money or time playing on a phone. Grant also allegedly told the victim he would kill her mother if she told anyone about what he was doing to her.
As of press time, Grant remains in custody at the Saline County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021 in Saline County Circuit Court.