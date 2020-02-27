In hopes of granting wishes for children across Central Arkansas, volunteers with Make-A-Wish will be collecting donations Friday in Benton. The Central Arkansas Wish-A-Thon is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Individuals wanting to help can drop off donations to volunteers who will be standing outside of Ferguson's Furniture on Military Road.
Other drop off locations are listed on the Make-A-Wish Mid-South website.
Individuals can also donate by calling 501-376-WISH, on the Make-A-Wish Mid-South Facebook page and at www.midsouth.wish.org.
All of the money raised in Benton and at other local sites will help grant wishes for children in Arkansas, according to Kathy Tuggle, event organizer.
A drop off has been set up in Benton for the past several years and the site is usually quite successful, she added.
The most popular wish among children is to visit Walt Disney World, and the average cost to grant a wish is $8,000, Tuggle said.
Lily Smith, 11, visited Walt Disney World with her family as a wish 3 years ago.
She enjoyed the vacation with her younger brother, Tyler Davis, who was 4; her mother, Marian Davis, and Davis' husband, David Davis.
Her mother said that after numerous trips to and from the hospital for treatment, the trip gave the family the opportunity to escape.
"It meant everything to us," Marian Davis said.
The family enjoyed every minute of the trip and wished they could have stayed longer.
"We could just pretend to be a normal family on vacation," the mother said. "We watched our kids be happy."
The siblings especially enjoyed eating ice cream for breakfast while staying at Give Kids the World Resort.
At the age of 6, Lily was diagnosed with a form of leukemia. Her health is good now, and she has been in remission for 3 years, her mother said.
According to the Make-A-Wish organization, a wish can be a game-changer for a child with a critical illness.
"This one belief guides us in everything we do at Make-A-Wish. It inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve. It compels us to be creative in exceeding the expectations of every wish kid. It drives us to make our donated resources go as far as possible," according to the organization's mission.