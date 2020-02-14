A Benton man is facing several charged after a woman reported he tried to kill her.
Benton officers responded to the scene just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic incident.
The suspect, Van Johnson, 47, had fled the scene but was picked up by North Little Rock Police Department late Thursday evening. Johnson was booked in the Saline County Jail on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, intimidating a witness, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening in the first degree, and interference with emergency communications.
A bond hearing was held Friday morning, where a $200,000 bond was set, according to the Benton Police Department
BNPD Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation which remains ongoing.
Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 274637 with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.