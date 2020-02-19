A Benton man was arrested by officers after allegedly attempting to break into a home on Westminister Avenue earlier this month.
While responding to the home, Benton officers reportedly found Travis Withem, 33, "with both hands on the door knob of the residence attempting to gain entry," according to a Benton Police Department report.
Withem told officers that another person told him "he had a house here." When asked who gave them that information, Withem replied "President Trump," the officer noted in the report.
Withem faces two charges of criminal attempt to commit residential burglary.