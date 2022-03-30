A Greenbrier man, after a traffic stop, reportedly ran from Saline County Sheriff's Office deputies and climbed a tree.
At approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of W. Sardis and N. Sardis roads, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle, James Ballew, 36, reportedly ran from the vehicle.
Ballew was named in an active felony warrant by the Conway Police Department, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office report.
Deputies allegedly located two firearms that had been reported stolen, drug paraphernalia and a white crystalline substance, according to the report.
About an hour and a half later, Ballew was found in the woods between Amanda Drive and Harrell Road.
"Ballew revealed a firearm, aiming it at deputies," according to the report.
After an off-duty police officer from another agency a shot, Ballew reportedly dropped the gun and climbed a tree.
When he came down from the tree, he was detained without incident, according to the SCSO.
No one was injured during the incident.
Ballew are facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, two counts of theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing on food and being a felon in possession of a firearm.