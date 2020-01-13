The identity of the male subject discovered early Saturday morning near the Military Road overpass has been confirmed and next of kin has been notified.
He is identified as 37-year-old Calvin Eugene Jones Jr., of Saratoga, Arkansas. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.