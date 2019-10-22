A Saline County man is facing an attempted murder charge after he reportedly beat another person in the head with a bat.
Jerred Wootten, 33, appeared in Benton District Court via webcam Monday where District Judge Josh Newton set his bond at $300,000. As part of his bail conditions, Wootten is ordered not to have any contact with the victim or the victim's family.
Newton called the crime "very serious."
During the bond hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Kolby Harper described the crime saying Wootten allegedly beat the victim in the head with a bat. When the victim was taken to the hospital, he reportedly had skull fractures and a brain bleed. He also had two lacerations and his eyes were swollen and discolored.
Police are unsure if the victim will survive, Newton said.
As of this morning, the victim is in critical condition and on life support, according to Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
Shelby Brown, who was serving as Wooten's defense counsel during the hearing, told Newton that Wootten has been treated for mental illness in the past and "doesn't recall the incident."
After the incident, which took place Oct. 10, Wooten was arrested on Oct. 18. He was located in an abandoned house on Mt. Olive Road by deputies with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.
Wootten is scheduled to appear again is Benton District Court at 1 p.m. Dec. 3.