A Benton man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a knife on law enforcement during a traffic stop Thursday morning.
According to a Saline County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped James Lott, 59, for traffic violations at approximately 9 a.m. Lott allegedly was uncooperative with deputies and refused to identify himself or provide a driver's license.
"Mr. Lott stated he did not recognized my authority as a law enforcement officer and he does not recognize judges," according to the report.
After a Benton officer arrived, Lott reportedly became "agitated," the deputy noted in the report.
He allegedly pulled a knife on the officers and refused to drop the knife before fleeing on foot.
"Mr. Lott continued to refuse commands and I deployed my less lethal 12-gauge with bean bags," according to the report.
The deputy noted in the report the Lott allegedly continued to be combative before he was eventually taken into custody.
Lott was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and then was transported to the Saline County Detention Center.
Lott faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing on foot, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations, failure to signal and resisting arrest, according to the report.