A Saline County jury found Aaron Taylor, of Hot Springs, guilty of four courts of failing to appear in court after acquitting him of possessing methamphetamine. Saline County Judge Ken Casady followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Taylor to 24 years in the Department of Correction, according to a news release.
On June 19, 2019, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office participated in a “warrant sweep” looking for individuals with outstanding warrants, including those with parole and probation violations. Several deputies responded to 2109 Cottonwood South. Deputies entered the home and found Taylor, now 30, in a twin bed with his girlfriend. Deputies saw and seized a syringe found on the bed. Taylor admitted that the syringe was his. Following his arrest for drug possession, he missed court four times over a 13-month period.
At trial, Taylor testified that he did not know anything about the syringe. He admitted to past drug use, but denied using needles. He said maybe someone in the house gave him the syringe filled with methamphetamine as a gift. He testified that he admitted to having the needle under duress and to protect his girlfriend.
As to missing court the first time on August 6, 2019, Taylor stated that he was hit in the head after winning money at Oaklawn. He was injured, but did not seek medical treatment because they would ask questions. He also did not file a police report. He testified he was too injured to appear in court.
He next missed court on November 5, 2019, because he was too sick from a cold, or maybe COVID. He had several symptoms of COVID, but again did not seek medical assistance. He testified that no one could verify he was sick at the time, according to a news release.
As for the third missed appearance on January 7, 2020, Taylor testified that his father committed suicide in December 2019 and that he was attending the funeral in Jonesboro and mourning with family. He could not produce an obituary or have other family member vouch for his absence.
Finally, Taylor said that he missed court on August 26, 2020, because he had a signed plea deal in the works and the case was concluded.
Under questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Brian Clary, Taylor admitted to an 11-year criminal history that included multiple convictions for residential burglary, theft, and drug possession in Washington, Benton, Madison, Greene, Clay, and Garland counties. He also admitted that as a parolee, he had never reported to the parole office while his current case moved through the court system.
Defense attorneys Paul Gann and Jonathon Camp successfully argued to the jury that there was reasonable doubt as whether Taylor knowingly possessed the syringe. They argued he was in someone else’s home with multiple people staying throughout the house. They also argued that all of Taylor’s reasons for missing court were reasonable.
Clary and Deputy Prosecutor Mary Grace Daughtry argued that because of Taylor’s extensive criminal history in so many areas of the state, he was familiar with the court system and would know how to address missed court appearances. He would also know that missing court would delay facing the consequences of his action. The only time he saw his parole officer was when he was arrested on warrants. They urged the jury to reject Taylor’s excuses.
Prosecuting Attorney Chris Walton said that he very much appreciated the jury’s verdict and sentence. He said, “Saline County citizens showed up in court to serve as jurors. This sentence shows that citizens expect those charged with crimes to do the same.”