Mitchell Steven Wine was recently convicted in the Saline County Circuit Court of a Class A Misdemeanor for harassing communications and a Class C Felony for threatening a judicial officer. Wine was sentenced 54 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections .
Man sentenced to 4.5 years for harassing Saline County Judge
- Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Gov. Sanders requests 30-day extension to federal cost share for tornado cleanup expenses
- Scammers impersonating Saline County Circuit Clerk staff
- Record-Breaker: Roberts scores 4, rips record
- Bryant nixes NLR, clinches 2 seed
- Benton seniors strike gold at Senior Games
- Man sentenced to 4.5 years for harassing Saline County Judge
- Panthers clinch 2 seed for state
- Benton ekes by Jackets in extras
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton High alum sends space worms to International Space Station, receives honors at A-State
- Benton Superintendent discusses Arkansas LEARNS
- Fake Elon Musk attempts to scam Benton woman
- Man sentenced to 4.5 years for harassing Saline County Judge
- Panthers clinch 2 seed for state
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Benton School Board brings pay scale in line with LEARNS
- Former Panther taking talents to NFL
- Panthers smash competition at South meet
- Benton teen receives golden ticket on American Idol
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.