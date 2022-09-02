Benton Police Department officers encountered a male subject with a gun in the lobby just before 4:30 Friday afternoon. Following multiple officer response and negotiations, the subject was taken into custody without incident. No injuries occurred, according to a news release.
Man with firearm arrested inside Benton Police Department
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Man with firearm arrested inside Benton Police Department
- Benton tennis has successful week
- Hornets to square off with one of Texas’ best
- Jr. Panthers punch past PA in 2 OTs
- Benton XC takes 2nd, 3rd in Perryville
- Welcome Home: Family, business welcome airman home following deployment
- Benton PD makes arrest in armed robbery
- Saline County Fair kicks off Tuesday
Most Popular
Articles
- Boutique owner wants store to be welcoming
- SALT BOWL XXIII: Hornets win 8th straight over Panthers
- 100 percent Hornet: Longtime maintenance director retires from Bryant School District
- Harmony Grove School District starts year with brand new high school
- I-30 Speedway for sale, approved for rezoning
- Benton PD makes arrest in armed robbery
- Man with firearm arrested inside Benton Police Department
- Welcome Home: Family, business welcome airman home following deployment
- Hornets to square off with one of Texas’ best
- Benton takes 1st B-Town battle