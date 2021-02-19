A mandatory boil order has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Health for Benton Utilities customers.
“Due to continued low/no pressure, we must now issue a mandatory, city-wide boil water notice,” BU said. “We know most of you do not have water service at this time, but wanted to get you prepared for the proper steps once service is restored.”
According to the order, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
The boil order will be lifted after one set of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.
“Thank you for your assistance,” BU said. “We will notify you when the boil order has been lifted.”