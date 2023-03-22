March is a significant month for Benton veteran

March has been a special month for Vernon “Toby” Richards of Benton.
On March 1, he and his wife Gene celebrated 61 years of marriage, and today (March 23) he’s turning 88 years old.
A 24-year veteran of the US Army and Vietnam veteran, Richards grew up in Benton and returned to his hometown after his military career, which included two tours of Vietnam as well as stints in Germany and Japan, and stateside postings in Texas, Kentucky and Oklahoma.
On March 29, the nation observes Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day, and this year marks the 50th anniversary since US troops left that country on March 29, 1973.
A ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Saline County Courthouse in honor of the 50th anniversary of US troops withdrawing from Vietnam. The public is invited to attend.
“I went into the service really young, and stayed there,” Richards said. Enlisting in 1953, Richards would go on to serve in nine of the 13 campaigns in the Vietnam conflict, including the infamous Tet and Counter Tet offensives.
Richards does not share his his experiences in Vietnam. “I just don’t talk about it,” he said. However he said he is proud of his service record. “I was in the top 5 percent of people in my grade, and that was because I worked my butt off,” he said.
Richards said he was with the 1st Infantry Division, the famous Big Red One, during the Tet Offensive in 1968, and later also served with the 23rd Infantry Division and the 196th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam.
Most of his commendations were combat related. Among his ribbons are a Combat Infantry Badge, a Bronze Star with “V” device for heroism in combat, a Bronze Star with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm among several others.
When he retired in 1977, he was a Sergeant Major in rank and had served as the Army Advisor to the 39th Infantry Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, an instructor at the 4th Army NCO Academy at Fort Sill and as chief instructor to the ROTC program at Central Missouri University in Warrensburg, Mo.
He also received the Legion of Merit for outstanding service culminating as Chief Instructor, US Army, Second ROTC Region, Central Missouri State University.
Richards said the best part of his military career, however, was meeting his wife, Olga Gene Swinford, while stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma in 1962.
“I got busted down a rank in Germany and then I met her that same year, so I would have to say that was my best year in the service,” Richards said with a grin.
After his military career ended, Richards had a second career with the US Post Office.
He and his wife have two children, Stephen J. Richards and Cheri L. Richards; three grandchildren, Lynsey, Payden and Tucker; and four great-grandchildren, Carter, Waylen, McKenna and Walker.
Richards noted the men in his family had a history of service, with four of his relatives serving in World War II.
Army 2nd Lt. Raymond Richards served five years with General George Patton, while Jack “Spadjo” Richards was a Marine at Guadalcanal. Bige Richards in the Navy and was a Pearl Harbor survivor, while Ned Richards served in the Army Air Corps.
This year, Richards said he is taking his family to see the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Hawaii.
“I want them to see it, and remember,” Richards said. “One of the problems with people today is no one is remembering our history.”
The family trip will include 15 kids, but Richards said it was important to him that the young family members get the chance to experience such an important part of the nation’s past.the right ones
“I’ll take 15 and I’ll bring back 15,” Richards said. “They might not all be mine, but I’ll bring 15 back,” he added, with a laugh.