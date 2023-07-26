Arkansas Treasurer

Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., July 22, 2013. 

 Danny Johnston / AP File Photo

LITTLE ROCK — Mark Lowery, Arkansas' treasurer and a former legislator who sponsored the state's voter ID law, has died from complications from a stroke, his office said. He was 66.

Tags

Recommended for you