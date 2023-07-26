LITTLE ROCK — Mark Lowery, Arkansas' treasurer and a former legislator who sponsored the state's voter ID law, has died from complications from a stroke, his office said. He was 66.
Mark Lowery, Arkansas treasurer and former legislator who sponsored voter ID law, has died at age 66
- By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press
-
-
