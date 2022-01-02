As students return to schools in Bryant Monday, face masks will be required.
The district is currently at the orange level, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, so masks will be required for the week of Jan. 3-7.
District officials noted that masks have been optional since October, but there has been a rise in COVID cases statewide. Schools officials will use ACHI data to make a decision about masking for the next week Friday.
Benton students will return to classes Tuesday.
In a statement released on social media, Benton officials said COVID cases, are on the rise and “we expect that to continue as we come back to school.” They are still waiting for more guidance from state leaders.
“On Friday, Arkansas secretary of the Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education stated the new CDC guidelines regarding quarantines (five days) do not apply to schools,” according to district officials. “We hope to have more information by the end of the day on Tuesday and some clarification by the end of the week. Any new information we will shared as soon as it becomes available.”