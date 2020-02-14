The Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County are proud to announce that Heath Massey has been named chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer of the four facilities in which the Clubs operate.
A 20-year veteran of the Clubs, Massey has been instrumental in its growth and direction, and is a tremendous leader and mentor to hundreds of youth throughout Saline County and its neighboring communities.
“I would like to thank the board of directors for this opportunity. The Clubs have been serving the youth of Saline County for 51 years, and I feel privileged to work alongside an amazing staff and devoted board,” Massey said.
Massey has served as the club and athletic director since 1999. He has overseen and facilitated the vast growth that the Clubs have experienced in the flag football, soccer and basketball programs.
He has been club director for the Riverside Club since 2017, and will now be taking on the responsibilities of all operations for the Riverside Club, Cedar Mountain Club, Great Futures Preschool & Daycare and the Covenant Connections Club.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County’s mission is to enable all young people in Saline and north Garland counties, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
For more information on how to become a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County, or to make a tax-deductible gift to the Clubs, visit the website at www.scbgclub.com.
An in-depth feature regarding Massey's career will follow in an upcoming issue of The Saline Courier.