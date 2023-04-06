Master Gardeners to host annual plant sale

Members of Saline County Master Gardeners work together to prepare plants for the Annual Plant Sale, which will be April 15 at the Saline County Fairgrounds.

 Provided

The annual Saline County Master Gardeners are planning their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. - noon on Sat., April 15 at the Saline County Fairgrounds.

