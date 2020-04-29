With COVID-19 still an active threat, Benton officials have canceled the Third Thursday event scheduled for May 21 out of an abundance of caution.
“We’ll continue to follow Governor Asa Hutchinson’s recommendations for holding festivals and events where a large number of people are gathered,” the city said in a social media post.
The after-hours street event held each month during the spring, summer and fall months features music, games, food and shopping. It was designed to help promote downtown businesses and give the community a chance to shop and enjoy themselves.
Downtown businesses extend their hours for shoppers to take advantage of the evening. The hope is that while people are downtown enjoying the event that they will discover some of the new shops in the area and reacquaint themselves with some of the familiar favorites.
In his daily briefings, Hutchinson has recently said he plans to begin to open up the state and relax some of the restrictions that have been in place to help stop the spread of the illness. Beginning Friday, state parks will again be opened for weekend overnight use by in-state visitors in recreational vehicles. He is also expected to announce the lifting of more restrictions in his briefings starting today.
“Like you, we’re ready to be back together again and when this is all over, we’re going to have the best Third Thursday street festival ever,” the post said. “Until then, stay safe. Hope to see all of you soon.”