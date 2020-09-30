With three members of the Bryant City Council absent and a fourth voting against, Bryant Mayor Allen Scott cast the deciding vote in favor of a burning ordinance within the city.
The new ordinance is to define and limit conditions for open burning in the city. It limits when residents can burn yard waste. Burning will be permitted on weekdays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, will not be permitted near outdoor events, such as public outdoor sporting events and limits how large a fire can be.
City Council Member RJ Hawk expressed concerns about the requirement that all commercial burns must use a device to assist burning such as a trench burner.
Fire Chief JP Jordan told him those items can be purchased or rented, adding some even create their own versions. He said it is cheaper to buy or rent one than to haul off debris when clearing land.
Hawk was also concerned with the $1,500 permit for commercial property burning. Scott said most other municipalities charge similar fees.
Council Member Brenda Miller asked Jordan how the city's yard waste pickup program has affected burning. He told her since the program has been in place, yard waste burning has been reduced.
Jordan said he and the fire department will work to educate people on the new ordinance before they start handing out fines.
Because the three absent votes are considered automatic no votes, when Hawk voted against the ordinance it went to Scott to break the tie. Scott said if he chooses to vote, he can only vote in favor, which he did. The ordinance passed.
The absent members were Carlton Billingsly, Lorne Gladden and Wade Permenter.
Auditors Gary Welch and Tom Moore went over the 2019 annual financial report audit for the city.
The audit found no federal or state compliance issues.
Moore said they plan to provide the city with a letter listing any issues or deficiencies. They felt the staff was helpful.
The audit was approved. It will be put on the city website.
Later in the meeting, the council approved entering into a new five year contract with accounting firm JWCK.
Jordan awarded firefighters Jimmy Henderson and Dennis Humphries their badges for their promotions to engineers.
City Engineer Ted Taylor gave updates on park projects and the Arkansas 5 Bryant Parkway intersection.
He said the new pavilion at Bishop Park has had most of the electrical work done and the concrete work. It is on hold do to a manufacturing issue with the roof panels. He hopes it will be complete by Oct. 20.
The pavilion will have power and lights.
Council Member Rob Roedel said he has been telling people it is phase one because he expects it will eventually expand.
On the intersection, Taylor said the Arkansas Department of Transportation has engaged an accident study for it. They cleared some of the vegetation that was obstructing the line of site.
On the city's portion, there have been signs added to warn motorists of a dangerous intersection.
Taylor said the city is waiting on a long term solution from ARDOT. The expansion of that section of the highway is expected to have its design partially done by March of next year.
The council also:
• approved minutes for July, August and a special meeting Sept. 15. The Sept. 14 special meeting minutes were tabled due to public comments being left off.
• confirmed the appointment of Andrea Hooten to the vacant Ward 3, Position 1 on the Bryant Planning Commission.
• approved the year to date financial reports.
• approved a resolution accepting proof of destruction of records.
• approved an ordinance authorizing a promissory not to provide short-term financing related to the first responder radio tower.
• approved expenses related to property clean up.
• approved a new position description and salary range for assistant director of parks.
• approved two rezonings — Whistling Pine and 2009 Johnswood.
• approve and ordinance establishing access management plan for Bryant Parkway phase two and a resolution allowing the city to apply for the Surface Transportation Program and the Highway Infrastructure program.
During public comments, Bryant Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Brown reminded the council of the upcoming First Responders Lunch Oct. 13 and Bryant Fall Fest at Mills Park Oct. 24.
Scott told the council this was City Attorney Josh Farmer's last council meeting as he transitions to his new role as a circuit court judge.
Incoming City Attorney Ashley Clancy will be sworn in during Scott's October Coffee with the Mayor at 9a .m. through Facebook Live. Scott also plans to discuss the upcoming election.
He reported Bryant 101 has gone well.
Bryant meetings are open to the public and available to view through Youtube.