Mayor: Bryant growing, tax revenue on the rise

Healthy sales tax revenue and rising numbers of lot approvals and permits suggests the city of Bryant is growing, Mayor Allen Scott said Tuesday in his annual State of the City address.
“I can confidently say the state of Bryant is strong,” Scott said. “We have continued to show strong growth financially and have continued to improve city infrastructure.”
Scott, speaking during Tuesday's City Council meeting, said the total sales tax collected by the city in 2022 shows an increase for the 12th year.
“Sales tax collections increased by 5.45% between 2021 and 2022. The increase is 2.45% greater than the 3% we projected for budgetary purposes,” the mayor said.
“In addition, the increased number of lot approvals and permits suggests that we continue to experience growth in the city, even though some construction is slowing a bit due to rising interest rates and inflated materials costs.”
The city also received the second $2.1 million installment of the American Rescue Plan Funds which the federal government distributed to state and local governments. These funds, like the first installment, were earmarked for several infrastructure projects, including the emergency replacement of collapsing drainage culverts on Northlake Road, the replacement of the current water meter reporting system and several major stormwater projects, Scott said.
Scott also welcomed new members Jack Mosley, Jason Brown, Jordan O'Roark and Jon Martin to the city council, and acknowledged returning members Star Henson, Lisa Meyer, Wade Permenter and Rob Roedel.
“We have accomplished many things to improve the quality of life in Bryant, and there is much more to accomplish,” Scott said. “I am grateful that the council understands the importance of continuing to make Bryant the best place to live in Arkansas.”
During the meeting, the council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and Police Chief Carl Minden to apply for a grant through the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership for the purpose of establishing an opioid recovery program and purchase equipment.
“We're asking permission to apply for the grant,” Minden told the council, noting that no matching funds were required from the city.
The grant, if received, will fund a detective and a counselor for the Bryant Police Department for two years.
The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership evaluates proposals, makes recommendations and empowers evidence-based programs and strategies to abate the Arkansas opioid epidemic, according to the organization's website, arorp.org.
The state's Opioid Recovery Partnership came about as a result of the state receiving settlement funds from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation. The settlement funding was split evenly between the Arkansas Municipal League, the Arkansas Association of Counties and the Office of the Attorney General.
In 2022, the Arkansas Municipal League and the Arkansas Association of Counties came together to create the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, which represents an unprecedented, united front between the representatives of local government against opioid misuse in Arkansas.
Minden said after two years, the city could reapply for grant funding, and if that is not available, the positions could be absorbed into the department through attrition.