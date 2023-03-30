Mayor: Bryant growing, tax revenue on the rise

Bryant Mayor Allen Scott (left) presents a copy of the proclamation declaring April Child Abuse Awareness Month to Elisha Morrison of Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center and Barbara McCreight, executive director of CASA of Saline County (right) during Tuesday’s Bryant City Council meeting.

 RANDAL SEYLER / The Saline Courier

Healthy sales tax revenue and rising numbers of lot approvals and permits suggests the city of Bryant is growing, Mayor Allen Scott said Tuesday in his annual State of the City address.