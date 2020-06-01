Dear Citizens of Benton,
Our hearts hurt with those that are hurting right now. The images and videos surfacing from across the nation reveal the pain and turmoil that many of our fellow Americans are feeling and I empathize the best that I can with them.
This weekend we got a message that our city would experience similar protesting activities, which is hard on local government resources that are focused on maintaining peace and civility. More than 20 cities, including Little Rock and Conway, were affected with this type of action.
I want to publicly thank Chief Scott Hodges and the Benton Police Department for being proactive in how they handled this warning along with all the warnings they receive. They provided maximum patrol and took extra steps to protect the citizens of Benton.
We want to continue with our progress of working together to make this the best town in the state and nation. We have a very special town and we will always pull together for all citizens of Benton during the great times and also during the troubled times. I want to thank each of you who sent concerns about what you had been told was going to happen in Benton this past weekend.
We ask that any time you have a concern of someone or a group planning to disrupt our special town please inform the police department. We are fortunate to have a police department that is very proactive and takes everything serious when it comes to protecting our citizens and what we have and what we are working toward.
Benton is a very special town and we will keep it that way no matter what we face as long as we continue to pull together.
— Mayor Tom Farmer