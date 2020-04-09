Bryant Mayor Allen Scott recently put out the following statement regarding COVID-19 and its affect on retail, facilities and meetings:
"My office and the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce have continued to work closely with the retailers in the city of Bryant, and many of the governor's recent directives were implemented locally over the weekend. If you must be out, and see anything that concerns you while shopping, please bring it to the attention of the store manager or owner immediately so it may be addressed properly."
The Bishop Center, including the Aquatics Center, along with all basketball courts, playgrounds, baseball/softball/soccer fields, outdoor restrooms, tennis courts and the disc golf course will remain closed until May 22, based on the recommendation from the National Recreation and Park Association. All trails and green space areas will remain open. "Please be mindful of those around you and maintain a minimum 6-feet social distance at all times. We urge you to be compliant with these regulations and expectations. While our goal is for these areas to remain open, if we find that these directives are being repeatedly violated, we will close all facilities for the safety of our residents," the statement said. "This week we will be finalizing details on upcoming future meetings, focusing on how to ensure city business can continue to move forward, while at the same time meeting all state guidelines laid out for public meetings. I will share that information with you as details are finalized.
"I can’t say enough how much I appreciate the resilient spirit that our community has shown during this time. Please continue to remain vigilant in regard to your health and wellness and that of the people around you. If there is anything my office can do to assist, please do not hesitate to contact me."