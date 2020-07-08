On Tuesday, The Saline Courier reported on Benton Mayor Tom Farmer's response to the possibility of enforcing masks within the city limits.
In his response, he gave numbers and stats regarding COVID-19 in Saline County, comparing the county's population to the reported numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Since that time, the numbers have caused confusion with residents and readers, leading to a number of calls and emails to the Courier's office.
The following is an easier breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Saline County, as of 11:30 a.m. today:
•4 percent of the 9,976 tested individuals have tested positive (375 confirmed cases). 96 percent have tested negative.
•Roughly 0.5 percent of those who have tested positive have died (2).
•31 percent of all confirmed cases remain active.
•69 percent of all positive cases have recovered in the county.