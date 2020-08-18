When the new Farmer's Bank & Trust on Arkansas 5 opens commercial loan officer Kent McClure will become the market president for the new bank.
He believes the new building will be a game changer for the community because it will be able to offer more to businesses.
McClure has been working out of the Farmer's loan office, across the street from the new location, for three years. He said he started there with a three year plan plan to generate enough business in the community to show Farmer's a full branch was sustainable in the community.
CEO Chris Gosnell said in those three years McClure has grown his portfolio to $67 million.
McClure is a 2007 graduate of the University of Arkansas with a degree in marketing. He and his wife, Marietta, have been in Saline County for 12 years. She runs McClure fitness. They have four children.
Gosnell and McClre had been friends for a long time before Gosnell asked him if he would be interested in starting the Farmer's loan office.
Before working for Farmer's, McClure did property management and had worked for the Arkansas Development and Finance Authority.
Gosnell explained Farmer's like to hire nontraditionally when it is looking to branch out to a new area. They tend to look for someone who has experience on the business side. He believes that has worked well for them.
He is already involved in the community as a member of First Baptist Church of Benton and as a volunteer and donor to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.
With McClure Fitness, he has experience managing employees. He believes that will help him in this new role.
His goals are to help the employees strive to be the best and help Farmer's grow the market.
He wants to serve the community.