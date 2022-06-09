The family of a Saline County businessman has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff of Perry County in hopes of stopping the release of photos and information about the man's death.
According to court documents filed last month in Perry County Circuit Court, Rhea Middleton and Larry Middleton, who are representing the estate of Mark Middleton, are requesting that Sheriff Scott Montgomery, Perry County Coroner Bill Greene and other unnamed Perry County employees not be allowed to disclose content from a death investigation file depicting Mark Middleton's body or the scene of his death.
According to the suit, Mark Middleton died by suicide in Perry County on May 7, 2022. Following his death, the Perry County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation of the scene.
"Based on the privacy interest, the Middletons seek a judgement declaring that the media content contained within the file that depict Mr. Middleton's body or his scene of death not be disclosed in response to a FOIA request, as the family's privacy interest outweighs the public's interest, or lack thereof, in disclosure," according to the suit.
In an affidavit by Larry Middleton, Mark Middleton's brother, said that the family has "received intimidating, threatening, hurtful and offensive inquiries from individuals regarding Mark and his death based on an unsupported, offensive and unsubstantiated conspiracies."
A hearing involving the suit is scheduled to take place June 14 at the Pulaski County Courthouse.
Mark Middleton had worked alongside his father, Chuck Middleton, at the family's business Middleton Heat & Air. He was also a former senior White House aide during the Bill Clinton administration.