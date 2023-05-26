Governor Sarah Sanders made a stop in Saline County Thursday afternoon to honor Middleton Heat & Air as the State’s May Business of the Month. Sanders said she learned during the campaign how remarkable some of the “great businesses are across the state of Arkansas,” and said that she was particularly proud of businesses that stepped up over the past few months after tornadoes damaged several Central and Eastern Arkansas.
Middleton Heat & Air named Arkansas Business of the Month
Destin Davis
Destin Davis
