Benton District Judge Josh Newton set a $5 million bond today for a Little Rock man arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Hensley.
John Grable, 43, of Little Rock, was arrested Saturday after an 8-hour standoff with police in Pulaski County, Saline County Prosecutor Chris Walton told Newton during a bond hearing Monday.
Walton requested a $1 million bond for each of the five people injured during the shooting which took place in the 6500 block of East Sardis Road.
