The Bauxite Miner Athletic Foundation will host its second Friday Night Lights 5K from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2, starting and ending at the "The Pit."
Registration the day of the event begins at 5:45 p.m.
"Everything we raise goes into the sports program and to athletes at Bauxite," said association reporter Melanie Stacy, adding that the association is a 501C3 organization.
The 5K will benefit Bauxite football, cheer and dance.
Stacy said last year's race had more than 150 participants. She would like to double that number this year.
The route for the race will take runners from the stadium to Arkansas 183 to Pine Haven Elementary School and back to the stadium. Stacy said the Bauxite Police Department will ensure participant safety along the route.
A water station will be set up at the midway point of the race.
Stacy said it is being held on a Friday night to go along with the kickoff of Bauxite football, which will begin three weeks later.
Vendors will be set up for the spectators to check out while they wait for their runners to finish the race, including a bake sale by the Mini Miners. Vendor space is still available. Anyone interested can contact Stacy at 501-580-8131.
Glynn McAllister will be the disc jockey providing music.
Stacy emphasized that people can choose to run or walk this event.
Medals will go to the top male and female in each age group.
At the end of the race, Stacy said there will be snacks and water for the runners.
The honorary race director for the 5K will be Logan Harris, a Bauxite student who was injured in a diving accident and is undergoing rehabilitation. Stacy said he will kick off the race.
"He really embodies the Miner spirit and determination," she said. "We wanted to recognize that and make him part of our race."
The presenting sponsor for the 5K is Shelter Insurance Laryssa Calley. The touchdown sponsors are R&S Mobile Home Services and McCool Construction. Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors is the field goal sponsor.
Stacy said the event organizers are accepting additional sponsors through July 15. Anyone interested can call Stacy.
Registration for the 5K is $15 through July 12 or $20 July 13 or later. The cost of registration includes a T-shirt. Participants who sign up at the race are not guaranteed a shirt. Registration is available at www.arkansasrunner.com or by following the link on the event Facebook page.
"It is a fun community event all the proceeds go back to our athletes," Stacy said.