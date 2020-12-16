To date, COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 300,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Among those are nearly 3,000 Arkansans. In Saline County, total deaths are nearing 100.
Thankfully for one local family, their mother and grandmother will not be a part of that stat sheet when the pandemic is eventually over.
Rhonda Withem, 62, clung to life for 14 days while fighting on a ventilator at Saline Memorial Hospital.
For her daughters, the difficult decisions were on the table and had to be made.
"They told us that after being on the ventilator for 14 days, my sister and I had to make a decision because after that long it could start causing long-term damage," Nichole Brewer said. "They said we could take my mom off the ventilator and the doctor told us that it would be just a few hours before she passed away. ... He said she would not ever be able to breathe again on her own (if we did that).
"Or, we could do a tracheotomy and she could go to long-term care, 24/7. Of course, our mom wouldn't want that. We chose to take her off the ventilator. My sister and I were there with her, outside of the room. They pulled everything off my mom between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m."
Prepared to watch her mother pass away, Brewer said things immediately changed.
"Things started going the other way," she said. "That's what she needed — to come off the ventilator — because during that time she was on it and sedated they weren't getting anything out of her and she was not responsive.
"As soon as the ventilator came off she came alive. She saw my sister and me. She tried to wave and was trying to talk. She was smiling."
While everything seemed to be pointing in the right direction, Withem was not out of the woods just yet.
Brewer said doctors and nurses still were not getting much out of Withem regarding commands or responses — until a couple of days later.
"About 6 p.m., the nurse called and said she had gone into mom's room and tried to stimulate her and move her around and when she did, mom opened her eyes and followed the nurse around the room," Brewer said. "That evening, the nurse said mom was doing 'amazingly well.' She was sitting up watching TV in the bed and was talking, asking questions. She knew her name, birthdate, knew she had two daughters and knew our names.
"(The next morning) she was doing so well they were going to move her to the step-down unit of ICU. She stayed there until that afternoon when they moved her to the COVID floor at Saline."
Withem would spend a week and two days on the fifth floor at Saline as she continued to improve and recover from COVID-19.
Late last week, personnel made the decision to move her to the first floor for rehab and therapy following the month-long battle.
"They said she would be there for at least three weeks or so, to get stronger, before coming home," Brewer said.
Prior to being admitted, Withem had felt sick Nov. 7 when her family was able to talk her into going to MedExpress in Benton.
"She was feeling bad, coughing, had a headache and a little congestion," Brewer said. "She didn't have a fever when she went and got tested. She quarantined for a week until the ambulance came and took her to the hospital."
Withem tested positive for COVID-19 immediately following the antigen test.
"They told her she was positive. But they never tested her at the hospital," Brewer added.
Brewer called Withem on Nov. 11 and she could tell her mother was not herself.
"She wasn't sounding right and was hallucinating," Brewer said. "She had told my grandfather — her dad — that there were people in her house. He told her no one was in there and that her doors were locked. The next day, she thought there was somebody named Angela in her house. We don't even know an Angela.
"During quarantine, she wasn't eating or drinking and was dehydrated, possibly causing the hallucinations due to lack of oxygen to her brain. On the 14th, my sister and her husband went over and (mom) was sitting on her couch and couldn't move."
It was then that Withem's daughter and son-in-law convinced her to go to the hospital.
"She is so stubborn and said she wasn't staying over night," Brewer said.
It would not be until later that night when the family found out their mother was extremely ill and had been placed on a ventilator at 100 percent.
"She was automatically put on a ventilator at 100 percent," Brewer said. "She was on at 100 percent for five days. The doctor began taking the ventilator down gradually to see how she would tolerate the change."
Brewer added that her mother has seen three doctors and that the first one gave her a 5-percent chance of surviving. The second is the one that told the sisters that decisions would have to be made soon.
"We have had so many people praying for my mom and we were praying that it was the Lord's will to show us a miracle and he did," Brewer said.
After being told that her mother had hours to live, Brewer said the emotions were overwhelming.
"We were just standing outside her room because obviously we couldn't go in there," she said. "She was supposed to be on her death bed. We just wanted to go in there and be by her side and hold her hand."
Last Thursday, Brewer's sister turned 33 and received "the best possible present" as she was able to visit her mother for the first time in nearly a month.
On Friday, Brewer's time had come as she was able to visit with her mother for the first time since Nov. 5.
"Amazing," Brewer said. "The best thing ever. Two weeks ago, we thought that wasn't going to happen again — to have the opportunity to see her. I walked in and was speechless. You didn't didn't really know what to say. I just gave her a big hug and squeezed her neck."
Brewer said her mother is still weak and cannot walk yet, but is receiving the proper physical therapy to improve those skills.
From thinking she was going to have to plan a funeral to now waiting for her mother to come home, Brewer said the past month has been a roller-coaster ride.
"We thought we were about to lose our mom," Brewer said. "It was pretty hard. This shows there is still hope in situations when you think there might not be."
While recovering from COVID-19, not all was lost for Withem as she was able to take part in her granddaughter's birthday party via Facetime.
"During that time, while my niece was opening her presents, one of the nurses Facetimed my sister so my mom got to watch her granddaughter open her presents," Brewer said.
With COVID-19 now having a major impact on her life and her family, Brewer said everyone should take the virus seriously.
"Wear your mask, because it is very important," Brewer said. "Before it got really serious in our lives, I was tired of having to wear it. But since we have been through this, I say wear your mask and if you are sick or think you are sick then stay at home."
Brewer said it is unknown exactly where her mother contracted the virus, but that Withem's employer could have been the source.
"She does work at Kroger on Military as a cashier," Brewer said. "They do have the shields up and she wore her mask all the time while working, so she could have picked it up at Kroger scanning the groceries. There is no telling where, but it is very serious and affects people in different ways. But it was very serious for my mom. It is not something to play around with."